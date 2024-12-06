Meghalaya's Directorate of Fisheries in Shillong, collaborated with the ICAR-CIFA, in Kolkata's Rahara and conducted a training programme on “Recirculating Aquaculture and Biofloc Systems in Fresh Water Aquaculture” on December 3 and 4, at the Meghalaya State Fisheries Research and Training Institute (MSFR & TI) at Mawpun, Ri Bhoi District.

During the programme, various field visits were conducted. Moreover, attendees got opportunities to interact with around forty local fish farmers from Ri Bhoi.

Dr. S. Adhikari, Principal Scientist and NEH Coordinator of ICAR-CIFA, presented a lecture on effective fish pond management for enhancing fish production.

On the other hand, Dr. R. N. Mandal, also a Principal Scientist, lectured in the cultivation of live fish food organisms. The lecture was complemented via virtual format by Dr. S. Sarkar on Biofloc Technology and Dr. Arabinda Das on Recirculating Aquaculture systems in freshwater aquaculture.