The transition of the Batabari Community & Rural Development (CRD) Block could impact rural employment schemes, Meghalaya’s government acknowledged during the March 5 budget session.

Power Minister AT Mondal addressed concerns over administrative changes and their effect on ongoing programmes.

MLA Mizanur Kazi sought clarity on the block’s operational status and the challenges involved in the transition. Officials assured that Village Employment Councils (VECs) would be shifted gradually, ensuring minimal disruption to rural development projects. The move will follow specific criteria to maintain stability in employment initiatives.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to balancing administrative efficiency with the smooth implementation of rural development programs across Meghalaya.