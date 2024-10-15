Ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to Meghalaya on October 16 and 17, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) issued directives for the general public.

The directive has been issued in order to ensure safe and smooth travel of the dignitary and convenience of the general public.

Authorities have directed people to avoid traveling in and around Shillong unless required or for emergency purposes.

Moreover, the STP also stated that "all types of heavy and medium motor vehicles including essential goods vehicles, gas cylinder vehicles, oil tankers, FCI trucks, local mini trucks, among others" will not be allowed to ply towards Shillong and Sohra on October 16 and 17 until Dhankar's departure.

The state traffic police department also released guidelines pertaining to traffic arrangements on October 16.

1. Y.W.C.A. Junction towards Gurudwara Junction: They will be diverted at Raj Bhawan towards AIR Jn. and beyond from 5 pm till the programme is over.

2. Gurudwara Junction towards Y.W.C.A. Junction: They will be diverted at AIR Jn. towards IGP Point and beyond from 5 pm till the programme is over.

3. Golflink/Pynthorbah/BDW School towards Lailad Nongmensong: They will be diverted at Pynthor Bazaar - Behind J. N. Stadium - Wahumkhrah Bridge and beyond from 2:30 pm.

4. Ishyrwat junction towards Nongmensong Bazaar: They will be diverted towards BSF Mawpat/ Umpling road and beyond from 2:30 pm.

5. Shillong Commerce College towards B. K. Bajoria Jn. Bridge: They will be diverted at Shillong Commerce College Jn, towards Don Bosco Square/Gurudwara and beyond from 2:30 pm.

6. MES junction, Nongrim Hills towards DAD junction (Demsieniong): They will be diverted at Nongrim Petrol Pump/MES junction towards Nongrim Hills/ Goralane and beyond from 2:30 pm.

7. B. K. Bajoria towards 4th Furlong Jn: They will be diverted at B. K. Bajoria Jn. towards Shillong Commerce College and beyond from 2:30 pm.