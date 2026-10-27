The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on October 27 halted construction of the Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak ropeway project over alleged violations of licensing requirements and the failure to secure mandatory clearances from local traditional institutions.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh led a council delegation to the project site, where officials locked the premises after confronting representatives of the joint venture executing the project — KEC International Ltd and Tantia Construction Ltd.

The council alleged that the companies had proceeded with construction without obtaining a mandatory trading licence from the KHADC. It also questioned the movement of heavy machinery to the site before the required permissions were secured.

The council further raised concerns over the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Hima Mylliem, the traditional administrative authority in the area.

"Our enforcement team have come twice to serve notice and also got verbal assurance from the operators. However, we realised that these people went ahead with construction without respecting the local authorities," Lyngdoh said.

He said the council was compelled to take action after the construction company allegedly failed to comply with applicable laws and respect the authority of local traditional institutions.

The action comes amid opposition from sections of the local population and environmental groups over the project's potential impact on forests, water sources and community rights.

The Meghalaya Tourism Department, however, has maintained that it secured the necessary permissions, including an NOC from the Raid Laban Dorbar Shnong, and entered into a lease agreement before proceeding with the project. The department has acknowledged that the contractor's trading licence from the KHADC remained pending.

The Rs 151-crore project is being funded through Rs 80.89 crore from the New Development Bank and Rs 70.11 crore under the Centre's Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

The proposed ropeway will connect Madan Laban with the Shillong Viewpoint near Shillong Peak through a monocable gondola system. The state government has said the project will improve access to the popular tourist destination, where visitor movement along the existing road is restricted by security arrangements.

President Droupadi Murmu virtually laid the foundation stone for the project on January 16, 2024, during her visit to Meghalaya. Construction began on October 15, 2025, according to the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority.

Defending the project against environmental concerns, the government has said the proposed alignment will not affect the Umiew catchment, which feeds the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme. Officials have also argued that the ropeway could reduce vehicular congestion and generate employment opportunities for local residents.

The project's progress now faces uncertainty amid the council's action over the pending licence and questions surrounding the clearances from traditional institutions.