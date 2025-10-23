Meghalaya tribal council passes resolution against Centre's uranium mining policy

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has passed a resolution formally opposing a controversial government directive that removes the requirement for public consultations before uranium mining can commence in tribal regions.

Council leaders expressed alarm over a September memorandum from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that exempts mining projects involving atomic minerals, including uranium, from mandatory public hearings. The directive applies to minerals listed under the amended Mines and Minerals Act of 2023, streamlining approval processes for what the government classifies as critical and strategic resources.

Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh presented the resolution during the council session on October 22, describing the policy as a threat to indigenous rights and environmental safety. According to him, the memorandum undermines centuries-old tribal customs by permitting resource extraction without community consent, potentially exposing local populations to serious health and ecological risks.

The council's resolution formally requested that tribal areas under its administration be excluded from the memorandum's scope. Lyngdoh revealed that officials had previously written to the ministry secretary seeking such exemptions but had not received a satisfactory response.

However, opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne argued that the resolution does not go far enough. He contended that requesting exemption only for the Khasi Hills territories would implicitly sanction uranium mining in neighbouring tribal regions such as the Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills. Chyne advocated for a complete withdrawal of the memorandum, noting that indigenous communities across the state have consistently resisted uranium extraction attempts by the central government.

The opposition leader warned that eliminating public hearings would effectively silence indigenous voices on mining decisions that directly affect their ancestral lands. He emphasised that the policy's impact extends beyond administrative boundaries, threatening the entire state's tribal population.

Chyne pointed out that previous attempts by the Centre to establish uranium mining operations in the region have faced strong local resistance, reflecting widespread concerns about the industry's environmental and social consequences.