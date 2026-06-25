Meghalaya tribal council rejects Blinkit trading licence over impact on local retailers

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit's plans to expand operations in Meghalaya have suffered a setback after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) declined to grant the company the mandatory trading licence required to operate within its jurisdiction.

The council cited concerns that Blinkit's business model could adversely affect the livelihoods of more than 4,000 local grocery stores in Shillong and surrounding areas.

Defending the decision, KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh said the council would not issue trading licences to platforms whose business models pose a threat to indigenous traders and small businesses. He maintained that safeguarding local retailers remains a priority for the autonomous district council.

According to reports, Blinkit had obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from local traditional bodies in Nongrim Hills, but its application had not reached the office of the Chief Executive Member for consideration.

The council also noted that it had previously refused licences to similar quick-commerce ventures, including Instamart, citing concerns over the impact of app-based delivery services offering deep discounts and doorstep delivery on traditional retail businesses.

Blinkit had reportedly begun preliminary operations in Meghalaya and engaged hundreds of delivery partners. However, the company subsequently halted its activities after failing to secure the required licences from the council.

The development highlights the growing debate between the expansion of quick-commerce platforms and the protection of small local businesses in northeastern states, where autonomous district councils exercise regulatory powers over trade and commerce in tribal areas.