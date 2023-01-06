Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on January 6, 2023, held a press conference in Shillong and announced the names of candidates for 52 assembly constituencies.

Notably, Dr Mukul Sangma the Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya will contest from two Constituencies- Songsak and Tikrikilla

Meanwhile, AITC Meghalaya said that the remaining candidates will be announced very soon.

On the other hand, a total of five female candidates from the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress will be contesting in this 2023 elections.

Here is the list of 52 candidates:

Also Read: Meghalaya Congress finalizes names of 40 candidates for upcoming assembly elections

On the other hand, in December 2022, the Meghalaya Congress finalised the names of 40 candidates for contesting in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Further, the list has been sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for final approval.

Earlier, Meghalaya state vice president PN Syiem emphasized that the choice of candidates matters most as for as the election is concerned while maintaining that the Grand Old Party has its vote bank intact in every constituency.