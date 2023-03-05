Meghalaya former chief minister Mukul Sangma has shot a letter to the state's Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang, accusing NPP supporters have given him a life threat.

In the letter to Chief Secretary, Sangma claimed that some supporters of the NPP apparently threatened to burn his house down in retaliation for the current happenings over government formation in the state.

“Deliberate incitement to spread hatred and do personal harm upon me being aggressively done. People engaged in the criminal conspiracy are inciting to create communal riots and personal harm to me. Just reported to the CS to take action as per law,” Dr Sangma added.

As per reports, following the complaint, the state government has increased security outside his house.

Sangma got threats in retaliation to the current tussle between the NPP-led coalition and the rest of the non-NPP-BJP MLAs to form the government in the state.

As per reports, one social media user took to Facebook uring people to go to Dr Sangma's house and throw stones and also burn effigies. On the other hand, another user made a communal statement of inciting violence.

It is worth mentioning that the National People's Party (NPP), won 26 seats while the BJP got two seats in the 60-member house. The Congress and Trinamool Congress won five seats each, whereas the UDP got 11 seats.

Besides this, Voice of the People Party won four seats, the People's Democratic Front (PDP) and Hill State People's Democractic Party (HSPDP) won two seats each, and two Independent candidates also won.

Leaving BJP and NPP, if all other political parties, come together, they can get the magic number in the 60-Member house.