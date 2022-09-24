Slamming Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of draining public money through the state electricity corporation limited, the Meghalaya All India Trinamool Congress Vice President and MLA Zenith Sangma has condemned the government of involving in corrupt practices.

"The present scenario in the MeECL is worrisome. I have raised these issues time and again, warned the Government that it would go beyond its coping capacity and ultimately it is going to be privatised. Precisely now it is going to happen as I envisaged. I have been cautioning them that it is going to be in debt trap and it is now in debt trap," mentioned MLA Zenith Sangma in its press statement.

Sangma further alleged, "If we recall the reply of the Govt during the last Budget Session that the monthly expenditure of the MeECL was 135 Cr. Whereas the monthly income was just 71 Cr. Then during the Autumn Session which is just concluded later in this month, the Deputy CM in charge Power told in the Assembly that the monthly expenditure is 150 Cr. Whereas the monthly income of the Corporation is just half of it; i.e, 75 Crores only. Who will compensate for the deficit amount of 75Cr. every month and 900 Cr. every year?"

Alleging the government of using the state electricity corporation as a 'milching cow' to fulfill one's greed, Zenith further quipped, "It is alleged and many a time it was carried in the media that come what may, just to fulfill their greed the people in power along with corrupt minded people, they are using MeECL as a milching cow."

Continuing with the condemnation, Zenith further stated that the government has put the public money in tight spot, as the state is now reeling in tremendous debt after loans amounting to the tune of 617 crore has been drained out through the corporation.

"They have made the MeECL crippled and now it cannot stand on its own. It’s the talk of the town that this government does not care for the people of the state, instead they think only for themselves and their alleged priority is to squeeze the public money through different unfair means," added the press statement by Zenith Sangma.

Demanding an explanation into the increased borrowings by the government through the corporation, Zenith highlighted, "We want the answer from the government as to why there is no proper business plan. He should explain to the people of the state, why power is being purchased at a very high and exorbitant rate 12/- per unit but to whose benefits? That too, why without the approval of the MSERC? There may be malafide intentions. The Government must answer to the people.

Another irregularity is the UGO billing system through the software awarding to the service provider without calling any tender."

Alleging the present Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of corruption, the press statement mentioned, " The present MDA Govt under Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister is infamous for corruption in all sectors as this government of the day is, of the corrupt and for the corrupt. BJP, UDP and other regional parties who supported and facilitated the NPP Govt in allegedly looting the public money, are also party to it. They may deny it but it’s a known fact."

"BJP, UDP and other regional parties who supported and facilitated the NPP Govt in allegedly looting the public money, are also party to it. They may deny it but it’s a known fact, quipped Zenith Sangma.

"Therefore, the Hon’ble CM and Deputy CM must come up with white paper in these without any further delay," concluded the Meghalaya AITC Vice President.