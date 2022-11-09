MP of Rajya Sabha and State president of the National People’s Party (NPP), Dr WR Kharluki has said that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Garo Hills are not as strong as they projected themselves.

“As far as my knowledge, they are not that strong as much as they project themselves”, said the MP.

As of today, there are 6 AITC MLAs in Garo Hills.

Dr Kharluki said that the NPP is working to get an absolute majority in the upcoming election in 2023. “We are preparing throughout the whole state not only in Garo Hills, we are working to get an absolute majority”.

On asked about Dr Mukul’s Sangma continuous allegations and attack on the government on different issues in his campaign, Kharluki said that it is their role as the opposition, they will have to attack us and let's see if it sinks with the people.

Earlier this month, Meghalaya Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Ernest Mawrie asserted that the saffron party is set to get double digits in next year's assembly elections.

Further, the State unit president asserted that BJP is not looking to form an alliance with any other political parties.

Mawrie said that the party has already recommended BJP's central committee to pull out of the MDA alliance headed by Conrad Sangma and is waiting for the party's high command nod.

"4 months are left for the election and we are working hard to win all the 60 seats." He added.