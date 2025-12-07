Meghalaya trio earn national U-17 women’s football trials call-up

A significant boost for Meghalaya’s rising football scene emerged this week as three young players earned invitations to the Indian U-17 women’s national team trials in Bangalore.

Eiladki Ksoo, Ibashembha Khongsit and Ibadarihun Nongsiej were picked following strong performances in the recently concluded Meghalaya Women’s State League. Ksoo and Nongsiej featured for Laitkor, while Khongsit represented Mawlum Tyrsad.

Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling said the call-ups highlight both individual commitment and the sport’s growing foundations in the state. “This achievement speaks to their dedication and to the growing strength of women’s football in our state,” he noted.

Dohling urged the players to approach the Bengaluru trials with composure and openness. He said they should carry “confidence, humility and a willingness to learn,” adding that “whatever the outcome, this opportunity is well deserved.”