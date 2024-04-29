A dumper truck accident in West Garo Hills on Sunday severely injured a motorcyclist's leg near MBoSE at Upper Matchikolgre junction in Tura. The truck (ML 08K 0925) ran over the motorist and dragged the bike to Bokmagre.

The victim, Rakseng M Sangma, 37, from Balachanda, Rajabala, was admitted to Tura Civil Hospital.

As per reports, the truck driver, Kazimudin from Singimari, dragged the victim's bike 2 kilometres to Bokmagre before fleeing, leaving the victim in critical condition.

This comes after another incident where a 14-year-old girl lost half her lower limb to a dumper truck in Ballonggre a week ago.

Meanwhile, groups from Garo Hills urged the district administration to regulate heavy truck entry times and demanded medical expense coverage and compensation for victims.