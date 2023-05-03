Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 3 said that leaders do not need to speak much, but true leadership qualities are in delivering what has been promised.

“Friends, it is easy to talk, very easy to give lectures but true leader qualities are in delivering what they have promised”, he was speaking during a felicitation program at Nongstoin.

Sangma also hit out at other leaders of different political parties, who played politics over the issue of mining in the state.

''When the coal banned was put in place, some of the leaders who are MLAs did nothing,'' he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sangma announced that a major political shift in the state will be seen on May 6 as the PDF will be merged with the National Political Party (NPP).

The PDF has two MLAs and the merger will take NPP’s strength of legislators to 28 in the current Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, a house of 60 members, just 3 seats short of gaining absolute majority.

The two legislators of PDF are – Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew) and Gavin M Mylliem (Sohra).

Also read: Meghalaya: CM Sangma announces merger of the two PDF MLAs with NPP on May 6