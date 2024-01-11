Tura in Meghalaya has been honored with the prestigious #SwachhSurvekshan 2024 Award under the Swachh City category. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared the news via his microblogging site extending congratulations to the dedicated team and the entire community of Tura.

Adding to the state's recent successes, Meghalaya secured the 2nd Runner Up title at the One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2023, a boost for local artisans and farmers. The award, conferred by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, was announced at a ceremony held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his joy, highlighting the award as a motivational force for the state's farmers and skilled artisans. He stated its significance in elevating unique Meghalayan products to national and international recognition.

The ceremony, organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, stood as a grand celebration of Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to the ODOP initiative.