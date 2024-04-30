Local organisations in Tura, on April 29, took a stand against recent dumper truck accidents, resulting in two severe injuries, by staging a sit-in outside the Office of the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.

The protest came after previous complaints to the Deputy Commissioner yielded no response. Following the protest, the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills swiftly responded by issuing an order on Monday afternoon, imposing restrictions on heavy vehicles carrying goods exceeding 9 MT within the Tura Municipal Area. GSU President Zikku Balgra N Marak expressed satisfaction with the issued order.

Trucks carrying loads under 9 MT are restricted to travel through the town area only between 9 pm to 6 am. However, exemptions apply to government vehicles, those used for official government work, tow trucks, public transport, and essential vehicles.

Private vehicles and two-wheelers are mandated to comply with traffic rules, including wearing helmets and seat belts, with strict penalties for violations, especially drunk driving.

“Exception to this restriction will be granted for government vehicles, vehicles used for official government works, public transport vehicles such as buses, tow-trucks, breakdown vans and recovery vehicles, and vehicles granted exemption by the District Administration,” the order said.

The order also emphasises that government departments must ensure their heavy vehicle drivers follow traffic laws and regulations, including speed limits, weight restrictions, and traffic signals, to promote road safety.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner will assess the implementation of the Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme 2022, with a nominated Claims Enquiry Officer tasked with ensuring victims file claims.