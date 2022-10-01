Tura MDC Bernard N Marak have been granted conditional bail by the High Court of Meghalaya on October 1.

It may be mentioned, Bernard was arrested for allegedly running a brothel ‘Rimpu Bagan’ in his private farmhouse in West Garo Hills District.

After the bail was moved by his wife LK Gracy, the order of the High Court was passed by the Single Bench while hearing the bail application.

“…this application is allowed, the accused person, Bernard N Marak is hereby directed to be released on bail, if not wanted in some other cases, provided the following conditions are complied with: That he shall not abscond or tamper with the evidence; That he shall not leave the jurisdiction of India without the prior permission of the I/O or the Court; That he shall cooperate with the investigation as and when required; and That he shall furnish a personal bond of ₹ 50,000 along with two solvent sureties of like amount to the satisfaction of the competent court,” Justice W Diengdoh said in his order.

Earlier, he was granted bail by Tura Sessions Court in the case related to the issue of price rise of certain food items in Tura market ‘at the behest of’ the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce.