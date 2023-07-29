In the wake of the recent Tura mob attack incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has reassured the public that any arrests and subsequent actions against the culprits will be strictly based on evidence. While addressing the media, Sangma refrained from taking a political angle on the attack made against him during a meeting with NGOs and other stakeholders regarding the demand for a winter Capital and the implementation of the roster system in a retrospective manner.

"I want to make this very clear that anybody who will be arrested will be purely on the basis of evidence. What had happened was not correct. I had gone there with a positive intention and had never agreed to go there to their location but thinking of how it would be wrongly misconstrued and thinking that if it helps the cause, I decided to go there, to talk to them, and find a way forward," mentioned Sangma.

Asserting the impartiality of the investigation, the Chief Minister reiterated that decisions will not be influenced by political parties but solely by the available evidence. He also highlighted that the NGOs present during the incident were certain that none of those involved in the attack belonged to their organization. "From all statements, there were external agencies present who were not connected to the group there. Those sloganeering happened to be from political parties. We are not going by political affiliations; everything will be based on evidence. If a person based on proof was involved in inciting, action will be taken against the individual," added the Chief Minister.

Reflecting on the unprecedented nature of the attack, Sangma expressed unhappiness over the assault on the police force and even on an ambulance carrying injured personnel. He mentioned that precautionary measures were taken when Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was in Garo Hills, as authorities anticipated some aggression but not to the extent of a full-fledged attack on the Chief Minister.

With close to 40 people already arrested, the Tura mob attack has left several injured and numerous vehicles damaged. Ministers and civilian vehicles suffered damages, and a police vehicle was set ablaze during the incident.

Addressing the statement made by TMC leader Dr. Mukul Sangma, who claimed that the police were working on the behest of political leaders, the Chief Minister defended the police force, stating that they acted diligently to protect him and did not cause any harm. Sangma expressed that such statements condemning the police's efforts were unjustified, considering the sacrifices they make while performing their duties.

Regarding intelligence failure, the Chief Minister declined to lay blame solely on that aspect, acknowledging that there might have been a lapse. He asserted the government's commitment to analyzing the situation and taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Sangma mentioned his conversation with the Director General of Police, Dr. LR Bishnoi, about the matter. Sangma stated that detailed discussions would follow an independent process to address security concerns.