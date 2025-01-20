Meghalaya Cricket Association President Nababrata Bhattacharjee inspected the Alotgre Cricket Ground in Tura ahead of its historic first BCCI domestic cricket match where Meghalaya will host Bengal from January 25 in the U-23 men's Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

Bhattacharjee visited the ground on January 16 to discuss the preparations for the match at length, which will put Garo Hills cricket on a new footing. It is hoped that holding a cricket match at this level will further inspire young cricketers from Garo Hills to take up the sport.

Tura District Cricket Association officials provided a detailed account of the progress to date at the review meeting, which included a ground and other related infrastructure inspection.

The commitment and dedication of TDCA officials, as well as the ground and support staff, came in for appreciation. Bhattacharjee reiterated to the officials present the struggle to get Tura to be nominated as a host venue and said that allotment of the game was given after he convinced and gave personal assurances to the BCCI Honorary Secretary that the match would be held in a befitting manner.

The MCA President expressed confidence that the game will be successfully hosted, with arrangements and facilities matching other similar venues. He urged all to work and join hands in unison to make the inaugural BCCI match at Alotgre a resounding success so that this ground becomes a permanent BCCI-approved venue.