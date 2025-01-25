Meghalaya's Alotgre Stadium in Tura hosted its first-ever Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Test match on January 25.

In the match, held as part of the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy, Meghalaya competed against West Bengal.

The match was held in the presence of officials from the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) and the Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA). Moreover, representatives of the BCCI were felicitated.

Meghalaya Cricket Association President Nababrata Bhattacharjee inspected the Alotgre Cricket Ground in Tura ahead of its historic first BCCI domestic cricket match where Meghalaya will host Bengal from January 25 in the U-23 men's Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

Earlier, Bhattacharjee visited the ground on January 16 to discuss the preparations for the match at length, which will put Garo Hills cricket on a new footing. It is hoped that holding a cricket match at this level will further inspire young cricketers from Garo Hills to take up the sport.

Tura District Cricket Association officials provided a detailed account of the progress to date at the review meeting, which included a ground and other related infrastructure inspection.

The BCCI match held in Meghalaya marks a historic moment for the state where the 6th Meghalaya Games is currently underway.

Youth from across the state have showcased their skillset and prowess, delivering performances which reaffirm the talent in the state.