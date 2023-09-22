Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a 36-year-old man that occurred in Laitkor, on September 19.

According to a statement issued by East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger on Thursday, the two suspects were arrested within 48 hours of the crime.

The victim has been identified as William Nongrum, hailing from Khanduli.

Upon receiving information on September 19th, the police promptly arrived at the scene, which was a vehicle workshop owned by Farid Mukhim in Laitkor Mawrie, Lumheh. There, they discovered an individual lying in a pool of blood.

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that the person received head injuries and appeared to have died at the time of examination.

In light of the suspicion of murder, the Crime Scene Unit Team was alerted to gather clues and evidence from the location.

During the investigation, a steering wheel suspected to have been used in the crime and a half-empty bottle of liquor inside a mineral water bottle were confiscated from the scene.

On September 20th, the deceased's body was transferred to NEIGRIHMS Hospital, and was later identified by his relatives.



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