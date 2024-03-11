Following the suspected IED blast near Syndicate Stand, close to Them Mator (Harijan Colony), Ïewmawlong, Shillong, two individuals have been apprehended by authorities. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, confirmed the blast and the arrests.

The blast, which occurred around 10:30 PM on Saturday evening, rattled the tranquility of the area. No casualties were reported, with the damage confined to a small abandoned house and a few adjacent window panes. Although the full extent of the damages is yet to be determined, initial assessments suggest the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), as stated by the SP.

The identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed at the time of this report.