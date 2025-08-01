Meghalaya: Two courts in East Khasi Hills convict three men in child sexual abuse cases

Two special POCSO courts in East Khasi Hills have handed down convictions to three men in separate child sexual abuse cases, underscoring ongoing efforts to ensure justice for victims of such crimes in Meghalaya.

In the most severe of the sentences, Rapborlang Kharshiing was convicted by the Special POCSO Court of Judge RR Rymbai and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. He was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The case stemmed from a 2018 incident registered at Mawngap Police Station and was investigated by Women Police Sub-Inspector L Kharjana. Kharshiing has also been fined Rs 20,000, with an additional six months' imprisonment in case of default.

In a separate case dating back to 2015, the Special Court of Judge MK Lyngdoh convicted Stevenson Nongsiej, also known as Steve, and Tuparsing Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, known as Bah Duh. Nongsiej was found guilty under Section 4 of the POCSO Act for committing penetrative sexual assault on a minor. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs 30,000, with an additional four months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Tuparsing Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi was convicted under Section 18 of the POCSO Act, which covers attempts to commit offences under the law. He received a sentence of three years and six months in prison. The case was registered at Rynjah Police Station under Sections 5(g)/6 of the POCSO Act and Section 366A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the procuration of minor girls. The investigation was led by WPI S. Wanshnong, now serving as Prosecuting Inspector at the Shillong Court.