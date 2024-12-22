Meghalaya: Two critically injured in road accident near Nongpoh
Two individuals were critically injured in a road accident involving an auto-rickshaw near Nongpoh. Emergency services had not arrived at the scene at the time of reporting.
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Two individuals were critically injured in a road accident near Nongpoh, in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, on December 22.
According to locals present at the spot, the incident occurred when an auto-rickshaw met with an accident while traveling from Nongpoh to Shillong city.
Both men were found unconscious on the road, with one in a very critical condition.
As of the filing of the report, neither an ambulance nor the police had arrived at the scene.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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