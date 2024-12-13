The Meghalaya police, on December 12 arrested two drug smugglers from Manipur at Umphyrnai area, which falls under Madanrting police station, in East Khasi Hills district.

From their possession, the police officials seized ten soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 106.06 grams and two mobile phones.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dontanglian (39) and Chingneilun (30), as per the police.

An investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a meeting with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) approved the Meghalaya Drugs Control Wing (MDCW) aimed at curbing drug menace in the state.

During the meeting, it was informed that the ANTF is initiating stringent measures, including developing a database for offenders, hotspot mapping and setting up a dedicated WhatsApp number as helpline.

Furthermore, the officials at the meeting discusses strategies to trace interstate drug smuggling, break supply chains, intensify awareness in educational institutions. The measures aim to ensure support from departments and work in tandem with stakeholders.