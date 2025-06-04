Police in Meghalaya have successfully apprehended two fugitives who escaped from custody six months ago, bringing to an end an intensive search operation that spanned multiple districts across two states.

The breakthrough came when Ri-Bhoi Police, working alongside North Garo Hills Police, tracked down the escapees who had been living under false identities in Goalpara district, Assam, since their November 15, 2024, breakout from Civil Hospital, Nongpoh.

Sunil Das, 29, represents a particularly concerning case for authorities. The Goalpara resident had already completed one prison sentence in April 2023 for a previous conviction, only to face a life imprisonment sentence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Das was serving this life sentence when he escaped and remained at large until his arrest on May 29, 2025.

The second fugitive, Pappu Chhetri, also known as Robert Chhetri, 32, from Mawsyntai Village in Ri-Bhoi district, was an undertrial prisoner facing serious charges including wrongful restraint, kidnapping, and rape when he fled custody. Chhetri was apprehended recently and is scheduled for jail transfer.