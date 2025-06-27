Meghalaya: Two HNLC cadres surrender after fleeing Bangladesh hideout

Two members of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council surrendered to police in Meghalaya, citing disillusionment with the organisation's operations and their treatment by senior leadership.

Dibarius Jyrwa, 32, and Ridor Lyngdoh Nonglait, 30, both from the Eastern West Khasi Hills district, presented themselves before the Superintendent of Police in Mairang after escaping from Bangladesh, where they had been stationed for over a year.

The men told investigators they were recruited by Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, who is currently wanted by authorities in connection with the Shillong Syndicate Bus Stand bombing case. Pahsyntiew faces charges under multiple sections, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosive Substances Act, for his alleged role in the IED blast.

Police sources revealed that both surrenderers described feeling misled about their role within the militant organisation. Instead of participating in activities aligned with HNLC's stated objectives, they were reportedly assigned routine tasks, including agricultural work that bore little resemblance to the group's propaganda.

The duo's growing dissatisfaction with their circumstances intensified over 15 months of service under senior HNLC commanders. Their disenchantment ultimately led them to abandon their posts and flee Bangladesh on June 20, with the specific intention of rejoining mainstream society.

The surrenderees are currently being held at an undisclosed secure facility while police determine appropriate next steps in their cases. Their cooperation with authorities could potentially provide valuable intelligence regarding HNLC operations and structure.