Meghalaya: Two killed, several injured in back-to-back road tragedies in Ri-Bhoi

Two people lost their lives and three others were injured after a truck collided with a government vehicle at Quinine in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on October 5.

According to police, a truck (Reg. No. ML-05L-4368) heading towards Guwahati veered off course, crossed into the opposite lane, overturned, and crashed into a District Sports Office vehicle (Mahindra Bolero, Reg. No. ML-01-7455) from Resubelpara.

The collision killed driver Sanbirth M. Momin and Smart Sangma on the spot. Nilkash M. Momin, who was also in the Bolero, suffered injuries along with the truck driver Anil Dorjee and handyman Bibash Thapa. All three were taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for treatment.

Police said necessary legal procedures are underway, and the accident site has been cleared for traffic movement.

The crash comes just two days after another fatal road accident in the same district that claimed four teenage lives.

On October 3, a dumper truck travelling from Jowai to Bhoirymbong lost control near Thadrang village and ran over a group of pedestrians before overturning. Four girls — Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13) — died as a result of the crash. Another girl from the group remains in critical condition.

The truck driver and his helper sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The two back-to-back incidents have raised concerns over road safety in Ri-Bhoi, with residents urging authorities to enforce stricter traffic regulations and safety checks on heavy vehicles.