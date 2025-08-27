Meghalaya: Two men sentenced to decades in prison for sexual offences against minors

A special court in Khliehriat, Meghalaya has handed down lengthy prison sentences to two men convicted of sexual offences against children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sawen Tangliang received the harsher punishment of 25 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 after being found guilty by the Special Judge (POCSO) court in East Jaintia Hills District.

The case, registered at Khliehriat Women Police Station as Case No. 30(07)2023 under sections 5(l)(m)(n)/6 of the POCSO Act, was thoroughly investigated by WPSI L. Siangshai before charges were filed in October 2023.

In a separate case, Ganesh alias Sangi Rai alias Popo was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000 for similar offences against a minor. His case, numbered 37(08)2023, was charge-sheeted in November 2023 following a meticulous investigation by the same officer.

Both convictions represent successful prosecutions under India's stringent child protection laws, which were enacted to combat sexual crimes against minors. The POCSO Act provides for severe penalties including lengthy prison terms for those found guilty of sexual offences against children.