Meghalaya: Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault of minor

A special court in Nongstoin has sentenced two men to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000, after finding them guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in a case that took over eight years to reach its conclusion.

The conviction of Mebanlang Warjri and Tony Paul Basaiawmoit marks the end of a protracted legal battle that began with a complaint filed at Mairang Police Station on May 8, 2017. Both defendants are residents of Pyndengumiong Village in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Special Judge M Kumar of the POCSO Court in West Khasi Hills delivered the verdict on June 25, 2025, imposing life sentences on both accused along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The case was registered under sections 5(g) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation was conducted by Women Police Sub-Inspector DP Nongbri, who arrested both suspects during the course of the probe. Following the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused, leading to the trial proceedings.

The Superintendent of Police for Eastern West Khasi Hills, Mairang, announced the conviction in an official statement released on July 16, 2025, confirming that both defendants would serve their sentences as ordered by the court.