In a major political shift, two legislators from People’s Democratic Front (PDF) is set to join chief minister Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party (NPP) government in Meghalaya.

The two PDF MLAs who are likely to join Conrad have been identified as Banteidor Lyngdoh from Mawkynrew Constituency and Gavin Mylliem from Sohra.

With the two speculated to soon merge with the National People’s Party (NPP) the total strength of the NPP will grow to 28.

Also read : Meghalaya: Shillong gears-up to host G20 meeting, to showcase cultural heritage