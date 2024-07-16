East Jaintia Hills police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the murder of four individuals in Umpleng. This brings the total number of arrests to three, following the earlier apprehension of the first accused.

The case, registered as Khliehriat PS case No. 49(07)2024 u/s 103/3(5) BNS, involves the discovery of four bodies in the Umpleng area on July 6. Police suspect the victims were murdered.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. Law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to locate and apprehend any remaining suspects involved in the crime.

Police have successfully identified all four victims: Loba Tamang from Umpleng, Rajesh Rai, 26, from Umsyllih, Nazar Kyndait, 33, a resident of Dkhiah East and Ravi Rai, 23, residing in Umpleng

The investigation remains active as authorities work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this incident.