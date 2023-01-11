Two more incumbent MLAs will be joining the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 12 after tendering their resignations on Wednesday.

The two - Meghalaya Trinamool Congress MLA Marthon Sangma and Tikrikilla MLA Jimmy D Sangma submitted their resignations to the Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Notably, former MLA and NPP leader from Mendipathar assembly constituency, FW Momin held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Assam, Dr Numal Momin, at his residence on January 10.

As per the source, the joining is expected by the end of this week.

His son-in-law, Sengnab Ch Momin, may also get the ticket from the constituency.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Former NPP MLA from Mendipathar constituency likely to join BJP

Speaking at the gathering, Numal promised to help in securing a party ticket.

As per reports, there are two aspirants for the ticket in Mendipathar, Digross D Shira is the other aspirant.

Also Read: Meghalaya: House gutted in massive fire, property worth lakhs destroyed

On the other hand, former Cabinet Minister-in-charge of PHE and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) legislator of Sohiong Constituency, Samlin Malngiang who recently resigned as the MLA also joined the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 10 at Sohiong, East Khasi Hill District.

Meanwhile, former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest against the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and against BJP vice president and MDC Bernard Mawrie.

Leslee candidature has been approved by the UDP state election committee on January 9 which also announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The two names approved were for West Garo hills – former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest from 51 South Tura and Dr Pilne A Sangma a member of UDP will contest 50 North Tura.