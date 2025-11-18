Meghalaya: Two NEHU students in critical condition after drunken guard rams car into them

Two students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong were critically injured after a security guard of the university, allegedly driving in an intoxicated state, rammed his vehicle into them on Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm near Gate No. 2 of the campus. According to officials, the guard lost control of the car while driving under the influence of alcohol. Before hitting the students, the vehicle reportedly struck a parked scooter and then veered towards the gate.

The injured students, identified as Dartingen Pohdukriek and Stephanie Shadap, both from the Chemistry Department, were walking along the roadside when the speeding vehicle hit them. CCTV footage reportedly captured the car approaching at high speed moments before the collision.

Both students were immediately rushed to Nazareth Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police said the security guard has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.