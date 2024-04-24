Police have made progress in the investigations of the murder cases in Ichamati and Mawlai Mawroh, with two more arrests on April 23. According to authorities, one suspect was apprehended in Mawlai, while the other was caught in Nongthymmai.

The arrest of the suspect in the Arjun Ray murder case at Mawlai Mawroh is the first arrest made in that investigation. It is the third arrest in the Ichamati twin murder case.

This development follows earlier arrests made on April 2, where two individuals, Shambor Shati (26) from Wah Utim and Meshadapbor Skhembill from Saitsohpen, Sohra, were detained for their alleged involvement in the Ichamati murder case.

The victims, who were employed in limestone quarries, reportedly fell victim to a brutal assault allegedly carried out by unidentified assailants. Their bodies were found along a roadside in Ichamati.

Furthermore, on April 10, Arjun Ray fell victim to a fatal assault in Mawlai Mawroh, leading to the launch of investigations into his murder.