Former Congress MLA Noverfield R Marak along with Adamkid M Sangma has joined the BJP after being overlooked by the Trinamool Congress for the party ticket to contest in North Tura.The TMC has given the party ticket to former MDC Rupert M Sangma, bypassing the seasoned politician and strong contender Noverfield R Marak.



Noverfield was MLA in 2013 for five years before his defeat at the hands of Thomas A Sangma in 2018.Another party aspirant Adamkid A Sangma also joined the BJP together with Noverfield Marak.Adamkid had also planned to contest the upcoming elections and had applied for the party ticket from Trinamool.

Earlier on January 11, Two more incumbent MLAs will be joining the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 12 after tendering their resignations on Wednesday.The two - Meghalaya Trinamool Congress MLA Marthon Sangma and Tikrikilla MLA Jimmy D Sangma submitted their resignations to the Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Notably, former MLA and NPP leader from Mendipathar assembly constituency, FW Momin held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Assam, Dr Numal Momin, at his residence on January 10.As per the source, the joining is expected by the end of this week.

His son-in-law, Sengnab Ch Momin, may also get the ticket from the constituency.Speaking at the gathering, Numal promised to help in securing a party ticket.As per reports, there are two aspirants for the ticket in Mendipathar, Digross D Shira is the other aspirant.

On the other hand, former Cabinet Minister-in-charge of PHE and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) legislator of Sohiong Constituency, Samlin Malngiang who recently resigned as the MLA also joined the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 10 at Sohiong, East Khasi Hill District.

Meanwhile, former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest against the incumbent Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and against BJP vice president and MDC Bernard Mawrie.Leslee candidature has been approved by the UDP state election committee on January 9 which also announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 elections.

The two names approved were for West Garo hills – former MLA and MDC John Leslee Sangma will contest from 51 South Tura and Dr Pilne A Sangma a member of UDP will contest 50 North Tura.