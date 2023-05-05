People's Democratic Front (PDF) on May 5 announced that the party will be merged with the National People's Party (NPP) on May 6.

The decision was taken during a General Council meeting on May 5.

''The two PDF MLAs will be officially merged with the National People’s Party (NPP) on Saturday,'' said PDF President and Sohra MLA, Gavin Mylliem.

With this merger, NPP’s strength of legislators will increase to 28 in the current in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, a house of 60 members, just 3 seats short of gaining absolute majority.

The two legislators of PDF are – Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew) and Gavin M Mylliem (Sohra).

The merger of the PDF is seen as a significant development ahead of the election to the Sohiong assembly seat slated on May 10.

The election to the Sohiong assembly seat was adjourned just before the February 27 Assembly elections due to the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, Horju Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, a former minister and leader of the UDP.

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