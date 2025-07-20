Meghalaya: Two stolen scooters recovered, North Garo Hills police nab accused after probe

The North Garo Hills District Police successfully recovered two stolen scooties following a diligent investigation and prompt follow-up action.



The recovery operation stemmed from vital leads provided by the accused, identified as Palsrang R. Marak alias Chusrang (20), a resident of Tengasot, under Dudhnoi Police Station, Goalpara district. Acting on the information obtained during interrogation, law enforcement officials were able to trace and retrieve the stolen vehicles.



The case has been registered under Resubelpara Police Station Case No. 13/2025, and the accused has since been arrested and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court for further legal proceedings.



Officials commended the coordinated efforts of the investigative team and reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order in the region.



A senior police official stated, “We will continue our relentless efforts to curb theft and ensure that stolen property is returned to its rightful owners. The arrest marks another step forward in our ongoing drive against crime.”