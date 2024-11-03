The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has shortlisted 27 players for the final selection trials to form the U-16 team for the upcoming BCCI 2024-25 domestic season.

These trials, taking place in Shillong from November 14 to 17, will determine the squad that will represent Meghalaya in the BCCI’s Vijay Merchant Trophy. Players are to report at 7:30 am on the first day.

After the trials, the MCA will announce a final list of 15 players along with a few standbys. Those selected will enter a rigorous preparatory camp from November 18 to December 2 at Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, to gear up for the tournament.

The 27 players made the cut after passing the TW-3 age verification test. Twenty-one of them cleared the test this month, while six retained eligibility from last season’s verification.

The shortlisted players are as follows: Mannan Surana, Krishiv Chaudhary, Raunak Srivastava, Samelawan S Nongkseh, Manbhalang Marshillong, Chingring K Marak, Aryan Kumar Ray, Sameer Chaudhary, Eshan Siangshai, Benhaden N Marak, Doangkam Ch Marak, Abhijit Chanda, Jakrasil Chuseng R Marak, Abagtha Marak, Joseph Mathew, Chukam Matsram D Shira, Damechua Khongsngi, Hriday Chettri, Jamesbirth Ch Sangma, Trejosh Dey, Trijal Agarwal, Mewankitbok Kharpuri, Udit Pradhan, Gurjit Singh, Everbloom Nongrum, Aryan Tomar, and Aadit Pradhan.

The support staff for the team includes head coach Sengam G Momin, assistant coach Shankar Newar, physio Karma Sangma, and trainer Santosh Ram. This final selection round is crucial as the team prepares to make its mark in the prestigious Vijay Merchant Trophy.