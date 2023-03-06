Conrad Sangma, the chief of the National People's Party (NPP), expressed gratitude to the People's Democratic Front (PDF) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) for their assistance in establishing a government in Meghalaya.

This occurs just a few hours after the UDP and PDF announced their support for the NPP's government formation.

"Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government," Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter. We will be more able to serve Meghalaya and its people with the strong support of local political parties."

Significantly, UDP won 11 seats in the most recent assembly elections, while PDF won two. The NPP coalition currently holds 45 of the 60 seats in the get together.

On March 7, Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as Meghalaya's Chief Minister for a second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

According to information provided by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, Conrad Sangma defeated Bernard N. Marak of the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the South Tura constituency by a margin of 5,016 votes.

Interestingly, the political development occurred at the same time that KP Pangniang, president of the Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), claimed that he could form a government without the NPP and the BJP.

Pangniang previously stated at a press conference in Shillong that two HSPDP MLAs, Shakliar Warjri (Mawthadraishan) and Methodius Dkhar (Mawshynrut), had requested an action plan from the UDP-led alliance because the state's populace desired a Khasi chief minister.

Pangniang then asked the UDP and five other parties to talk about how to form a government in Meghalaya.

The HSPDP president stated that the party's two legislators would not disobey the party. As a result, he requested that all other parties devise a strategy for forming the government. If everything goes according to plan, the other parties would return to support the government without the NPP.

He claims that legislators will back any government led by a regional party, provided at least one of them is in the cabinet.

Also read : Meghalaya: NPP coalition strength rises to 45 as UDP and PDF extend support