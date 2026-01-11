Meghalaya: UDP condemns Rajabala killing, demands swift justice as arrests made

The Garo Hills unit of the United Democratic Party has condemned the killing of a man in the Rajabala area, calling it a “heinous act” that points to a serious lapse in law and order and urging authorities to act without delay.

The incident took place around 2 pm on January 9 at Goalgaon under the Rajabala Police Station. Dilseng M Sangma, son of Gaban Ch. Marak of Amokgre village in the Phulbari area was allegedly assaulted by unidentified assailants.

He was first taken to Bhaitbari Community Health Centre and later referred to Tura for advanced treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Reacting to the incident, the UDP Garo Hills region said such crimes “have no place in our society” and stressed that the safety and security of citizens must remain a top priority. The party said it stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and called for justice to be delivered swiftly.

Following the attack, the West Garo Hills Police carried out multiple raids and arrested three individuals. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

In response to the situation, the Deputy Commissioner convened a meeting with civil society representatives to form a peace committee and discuss steps to maintain communal harmony in the district. The UDP also urged the government to strengthen preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.