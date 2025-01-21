The United Democratic Party (UDP) has released its third list of candidates for the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections, set for February 21.

The four candidates announced are Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah, Anthony Khongwang, Lee Trevor S. Bareh, and Mewan Pasi. The announcement was made at the UDP party office.

This brings the party closer to finalising its lineup for the crucial elections, which hold significant importance for local governance and regional representation.

Earlier in December, the party announced a total of 35 candidates.