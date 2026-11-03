The United Democratic Party (UDP) on November 3 decided to withdraw support from the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, weeks after losing 11 of its 12 legislators to the BJP and the NPP.

The decision, however, is unlikely to affect the stability of the Conrad Sangma-led government, which continues to enjoy a majority in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

The UDP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) took the decision at a meeting attended by party president Metbah Lyngdoh, general secretary T Chyne and other senior leaders. The meeting reviewed the recent political developments that have reduced the regional party's strength in the Assembly to just one MLA.

"The Central Executive Committee recommended that our lone MLA withdraw support from the coalition government. A letter to this effect will be sent to the chief minister," Chyne told reporters.

Lyngdoh, who is currently the party's only MLA, resigned from the state Cabinet on October 31. He had been serving as a minister in the MDA government.

The political setback for the UDP followed a series of defections. Eight of its MLAs joined the BJP in September, while three others switched to the NPP last month. The Assembly Speaker subsequently recognised both mergers, bringing the party's legislative strength down from 12 to one.

The UDP's exit from the coalition comes after nearly eight years as a constituent of the MDA, which was formed in 2018. The party had won six seats in the 2018 Assembly elections and improved its tally to 12 in 2023, becoming the second-largest party in the state.

The current crisis within the UDP can be traced to a Cabinet reshuffle in September 2025. Lyngdoh had recommended the removal of two senior party leaders, Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, from the Cabinet, triggering discontent within the party.

The differences eventually led to eight UDP legislators, including Shylla, joining the BJP. Paul Lyngdoh and two other MLAs later moved to the NPP.

Paul Lyngdoh was sworn in as a minister on Monday.

The NPP currently has 36 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, while the BJP has 10, leaving the ruling alliance with a comfortable majority despite the UDP's decision to withdraw support.