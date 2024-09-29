Two villages from Meghalaya, Umden and Mawphlang, have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to sustainable tourism at the World Tourism Day 2024 celebrations in New Delhi. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan, saw Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chief guest.

Umden, located in the Ri-Bhoi district, secured the award in the Craft category for its indigenous Eri silk weaving, often referred to as 'Ahimsa silk'. Mawphlang, situated in the East Khasi Hills, won in the Heritage category for its preservation of sacred groves and cultural significance.

Paul Lyngdoh, Meghalaya's Tourism Minister, hailed the achievement, stating, "After Kongthong's recognition last year, this honour adds another feather to our cap. These awards are a testament to our efforts in building sustainable tourism and fostering community development."

The awards highlight Meghalaya's growing prominence in rural and sustainable tourism. Umden's success showcases how traditional crafts can be integrated into tourism, while Mawphlang demonstrates the potential of eco-tourism centred around cultural heritage.

Representatives from both villages were present to receive the awards, including village chiefs, weavers, and community leaders. This recognition follows Kongthong Village's Bronze Medal at last year's Best Tourism Village competition, further establishing Meghalaya as a leader in innovative, community-based tourism initiatives.

The World Tourism Day event also featured presentations on various national tourism initiatives, with Union Ministers emphasising tourism's role in peacebuilding and socio-economic development.