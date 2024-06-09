A woman from Umden village has entered the fourth day of an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the immediate construction of the dilapidated Nongpoh-Umden to Sonapur road.

Bindas Syiem, a mother of three, stated on June 8 that she will not call off her protest until Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds the PWD (Roads) portfolio, personally provides a satisfactory assurance regarding the road's repair along with a specific timeframe for completion.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem met with Syiem on Saturday and requested she end her agitation, citing the government's assurance that the matter is being processed. However, Syiem remains skeptical of assurances from MLAs or PWD engineers.

The protester highlighted the road's dilapidated state as a longstanding issue that has remained unaddressed despite commitments from political parties before elections.