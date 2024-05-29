Meghalaya Power Minister A T Mondal said that the construction and bridge repair work at Umiam bridge is expected to be completed by the end of July or the beginning of August.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya Power Minister said that initially the completion of the work was likely to be finished by June. However, due to alterations in the construction plan, the timeline has been extended.

As per the minister, the extension in time was caused because the initial plan of laying bitumen surface on the road was replaced with RCC surface which requires a curing time of 28 days.

He said, “We thought that the Umiam work would be finished by June. Initially, the plan was to lay a bitumen surface on the road. However, we have now been informed that an RCC surface would be more suitable. The primary difference between the two is that vehicles can immediately pass once the bitumen surface has been laid, whereas RCC surfaces require a curing time of 28 days. Hence, additional time is necessary.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured the public of measures being taken for the safety and stability of the Umiam bridge.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister updated people on the meet. He wrote, “All measures are being taken to ensure long term safety and structural stability of the bridge. We urge the public to cooperate as the ongoing construction will continue till June.”

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that 60 per cent of work has been completed while the rest would be over soon.

He said, “We held meeting to discuss the ongoing Umiam dam and bridge repair works. At present 60 per cent of the drilling and grouting works have been completed. The bridge bearings have been refurbished. After refurbishment, the bridge has again been brought back to its original position.”