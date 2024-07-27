Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, on July 26 said that the Umiam dam may resume operations for regular traffic by the end of July.

During an inspection meet held to assess the situation of the retrofitting work at the dam, Mondal hinted that the bridge may completely reopen soon.

Meanwhile, high-level officials including IIT-Guwahati experts, police personnel, PWD officials and members of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district administration are expected to meet on July 29 to determine a date for the Umiam dam's reopening to regular traffic.

The Umiam bridge which is a critical link for Meghalaya and the primary gateway to Shillong city has been facing prolonged delays in its retrofitting and maintenance work.



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Initiated on December 14, 2023, based on recommendations from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, the repair efforts were initially slated for completion within 4-5 months.