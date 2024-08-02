The Meghalaya Transport Department has announced new weight and size restrictions for vehicles crossing the Umiam Dam bridge.

Effective immediately, only single-axle vehicles weighing less than 9 metric tonnes, including their load, will be permitted to use the bridge.

Transport Commissioner Sanjay Goyal issued a notification on August 1 outlining the new regulations. The directive also limits vehicle height to 2.8 meters or less.

These measures aim to ensure the safety and longevity of the bridge structure. The restrictions were implemented under the authority of Section 113 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, and Rule 95 of the Central Motor Rules 1989.