Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal on June 6 said that the rehabilitation of the Umiam dam and retrofitting of the bridge are progressing as per schedule and are targeted for completion within the first week of August.

Mondal expressed confidence in meeting the deadline, stating that they were working on it and he was very confident that it would be completed in due course of time by July or the first week of August.

To facilitate the repair work while minimizing disruptions, the minister informed that vehicles would be allowed to pass through the bridge in a zigzag manner. He said that they were also working to allow vehicles to pass in a zigzag way so that they could work better to complete the work.

Mondal assured that the traffic flow remained unhindered, with no significant issues reported. He further mentioned that the rehabilitation work is being reviewed on a weekly basis to ensure timely progress.

The Umiam dam and bridge renovation projects have been a priority for the state government, as they play a crucial role in ensuring reliable water supply and maintaining vital transportation links.