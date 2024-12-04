Meghalaya’s Umiam Lake, located just 15 kilometres from Shillong, is a picturesque destination known for its scenic beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and adventure opportunities. The lake attracts nature lovers and adventure seekers, offering activities like kayaking, speed boating, trekking, and fishing.

To further elevate its appeal, the Government of India has approved a Rs 99.27 crore project to develop Umiam Lake into an iconic eco-tourism destination. The project aims to create diverse spaces for recreation, education, and entertainment, catering to families, adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts. By transforming Umiam into a premier eco-tourism hub, the project aims to position the lake as one of India’s top destinations.

The development will include a Craft Village, Food Court, and supporting infrastructure to provide visitors with immersive cultural and recreational experiences.

With the addition of four PPP projects worth Rs 400 crore, including a Music Center, Glamping facilities, a Visitor Centre, and Taj Hotels, the project is expected to generate over 1,300 jobs and attract further investment.

Both projects are part of the Government of India’s initiative to develop iconic tourist centres across the country, aiming to create sustainable, world-class destinations in Meghalaya.