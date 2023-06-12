Following incessant rain during the last couple of days, the water level of the Umiam Reservoir has increased by five feet (from 3165ft to 3170.34ft) as reported on Sunday afternoon.

In the last couple of days after a heavy dose of rainfall, people in the state exhaled a breath of relief as a result of a rise in Umiam's water level.

With the increase in the water level in the Umiam reservoir, comes hopes of an end to the power crisis in the State.

Also Read: Meghalaya's Umiam Dam on the verge of shutting down, says CM Conrad Sangma

The State government was counting on rain to improve the power situation in Meghalaya, where load-shedding has been occurring for the past two months for 8–10 hours every day.

However, to reach its full capacity, the Umiam dam needs an additional 50 feet of water because it can only contain 3220 feet of water at once.

The State of Meghalaya is reeling under a power crisis for the past few weeks, and may have to suffer more in the coming days as the water level at Umiam dam used in producing hydel electricity is at its lowest and is almost at the point of shutting down, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“It (Umiam Dam) is almost at a point of shutting down as the state has not been receiving the required rainfall in the past few months, adding this has been one of the most difficult months in terms of rain for the state”, lamenting the Chief Minister.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the load shedding doesn’t go beyond this…the government will have to spend an additional Rs 300 crore to buy power if the present situation continues in the next 100 days”, said Chief Minister Conrad as he explained the “difficult situation” faced by the state.